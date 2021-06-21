Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.