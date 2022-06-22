Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.