The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in North Platte, NE
