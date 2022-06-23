The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a dr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101.…