Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.