Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gust…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
For the drive home in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low aro…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luck…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…