Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.