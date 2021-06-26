Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.