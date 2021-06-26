Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in North Platte, NE
