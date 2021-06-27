North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE
