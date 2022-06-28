Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.