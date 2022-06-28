The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a dr…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, North Platte folks should be prepared for…