Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low aro…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be p…
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luck…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Models …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gust…