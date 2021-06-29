 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

