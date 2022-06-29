Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Already hotter today than yesterday across Nebraska, but temperatures will rise even more for Wednesday. As a cold front approaches though, showers and storms will return. Full details here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 …
This evening in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. …
This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high …
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It…