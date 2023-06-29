The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 10:05 PM CDT until THU 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in North Platte, NE
