The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is f…
For the drive home in North Platte: Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks …
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds S…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. …
For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day t…