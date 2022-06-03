Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.