The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in North Plat…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 1…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.