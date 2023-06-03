The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.