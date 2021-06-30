Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
