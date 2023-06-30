Temperatures will be warm Friday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.