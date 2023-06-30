Temperatures will be warm Friday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in North Platte, NE
