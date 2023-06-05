It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.