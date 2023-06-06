Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Don't leave the…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low.…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house withou…