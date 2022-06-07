Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.