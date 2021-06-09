The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is f…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, th…
For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Sa…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tod…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the making…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…