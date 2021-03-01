Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.