Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.