Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE
