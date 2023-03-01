Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.