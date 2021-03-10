 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

