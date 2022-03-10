Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.