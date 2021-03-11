Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in North Platte, NE
