Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see c…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool …
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 1…