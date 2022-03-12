Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.