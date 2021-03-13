Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see c…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…