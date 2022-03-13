Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.