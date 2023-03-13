Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a lo…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is f…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…