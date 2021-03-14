 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

