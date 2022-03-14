Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.