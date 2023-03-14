Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in North Platte, NE
