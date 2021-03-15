 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

