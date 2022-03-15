Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.