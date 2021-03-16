Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The area …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see c…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looking ahe…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool …
For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Plan o…