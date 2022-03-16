Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 10 degrees is today's low. It should be…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s to…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s t…