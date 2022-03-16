Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.