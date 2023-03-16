Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in North Platte, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a lo…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…