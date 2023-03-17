Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in North Platte, NE
