Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.