It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 15 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in North Platte, NE
