Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.