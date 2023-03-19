Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 15 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. There is only …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 deg…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a lo…