Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.