Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

