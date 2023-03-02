North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.