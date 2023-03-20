Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in North Platte, NE
