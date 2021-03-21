North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looking ahe…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 deg…