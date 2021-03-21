Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.