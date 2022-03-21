Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.